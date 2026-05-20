Sal Stewart News: Powers win with huge day
Stewart went 4-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Phillies.
The rookie slugger continues to break out of a slump, racking up nine hits, including two homers, over his last four games without striking out once. The surge has boosted Stewart's slash line on the season back up to .265/.353/.503 with 12 long balls, 10 steals, 31 runs and 34 RBI in 50 contests.
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