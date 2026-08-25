Sal Stewart News: Prevents shutout with homer
Stewart went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Giants.
Stewart got the Reds on the board by taking Carson Seymour deep in the ninth inning, though it didn't spoil the San Francisco reliever's first save. Stewart has been a pinnacle of consistency in August, hitting safely in 21 of 24 games while going 28-for-95 (.295) with five homers and 15 RBI. The first baseman is batting .263 with an .810 OPS, 28 homers, 99 RBI, 74 runs scored, 24 doubles and 12 stolen bases through 133 contests overall.
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