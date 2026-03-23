Sal Stewart News: Projected for cleanup spot
Stewart is projected by MLB.com to start at first base and bat cleanup against lefty Garrett Crochet and the Red Sox on Opening Day.
The 22-year-old has put together an impressive spring with a 1.066 OPS, three homers and four steals across 54 Cactus League plate appearances. With that, Stewart has been moving up manager Terry Francona's batting order, seeing time in the cleanup spot against both lefties and righties over the final week of exhibition play. It remains to be seen if it will stick, as Stewart's strikeout rate shot up 10 percentage points in his first cup of coffee in the majors last season, but the Reds clearly think he's ready to make a difference as a slugging first baseman in the heart of the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sal Stewart See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings3 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds6 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30010 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30017 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sal Stewart See More