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Sal Stewart News: Records 10th steal of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Stewart went 0-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a steal during the Reds' 7-4 loss to the Guardians on Saturday.

Stewart tied things up at 2-2 in the fifth inning after drawing a bases-loaded walk. He also logged his 10th steal of the season in the first frame and is close to matching the 17 steals he recorded across two minor-league levels in 2025. Stewart has a .782 OPS with 10 home runs, 31 RBI and 26 runs scored across 201 plate appearances this season.

Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds
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