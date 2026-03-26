Sal Stewart headshot

Sal Stewart News: Rips three hits in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Stewart batted cleanup and went 3-for-4 with two doubles in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Red Sox.

Reds manager Terry Francona began experimenting with Stewart batting fourth followed by Eugenio Suarez late in spring training and stuck with it for Opening Day against Boston left-hander Garrett Crochet. The 22-year-old Stewart collected three of the four hits Boston's ace would allow. He earned placement in the cleanup spot this spring, when he slashed .327/450/.592 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI across 20 games. Stewart will be the Reds' mainstay at first base and part of the rotation at DH but could also defend second or third base.

Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds
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