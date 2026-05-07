Sal Stewart News: Snaps RBI drought in loss

Stewart went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Cubs.

Stewart went deep in the sixth inning of Shota Imanaga, his 10th home run of the season and first RBI in 11 games. The rookie has been grinding of late and entered Thursday's contest on a 4-for-40 (.100) run over the last 10 games.