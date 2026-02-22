Sal Stewart News: Starts at 2B
Stewart started at second base and went 0-for-1 with two walks in Saturday's spring game against Cleveland.
Stewart, who entered camp as the favorite to be the team's primary first baseman, was given an opportunity at second base in the Cactus League opener. A slimmed down version of Stewart -- he shed 26 pounds during the offseason -- makes it possible for him to be deployed at the keystone this season.
