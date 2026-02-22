Sal Stewart headshot

Sal Stewart News: Starts at 2B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Stewart started at second base and went 0-for-1 with two walks in Saturday's spring game against Cleveland.

Stewart, who entered camp as the favorite to be the team's primary first baseman, was given an opportunity at second base in the Cactus League opener. A slimmed down version of Stewart -- he shed 26 pounds during the offseason -- makes it possible for him to be deployed at the keystone this season.

Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds
