Sal Stewart News: Stays hot with two hits
Stewart went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.
Cincinnati scored both of its runs in the top of the first inning against Kumar Rocker, as Elly De La Cruz singled home Matt McLain before Stewart singled home De La Cruz. Through eight games, Stewart is locked in as the Reds' everyday first baseman, slashing .407/.529/.741 with three doubles, two home runs, four RBI, five runs scored and a 7:5 BB:K across 34 plate appearances.
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