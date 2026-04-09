Sal Stewart headshot

Sal Stewart News: Swats fourth homer Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Stewart went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Marlins.

Stewart's fourth home run of the season came in the fifth inning off Max Meyer and was the only offense for Cincinnati on Thursday. Stewart continues to be one of the hottest hitters in baseball with a .364/.473/.727 slash line, including the four homers, nine RBI, eight runs scored, three stolen bases and a 10:8 BB:K across 55 plate appearances.

Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds
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