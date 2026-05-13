Sal Stewart News: Three hits in Tuesday's loss
Stewart went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Nationals.
The rookie first baseman extended a modest hitting streak to five games with the performance, although Tuesday's effort was his first multi-hit performance since April 25. Stewart's blistering start to the season has faded as big-league pitchers have gotten a book on him, but the 22-year-old may be making the necessary adjustments. Through 42 contests, he's still slashing .256/.335/.494 with 10 homers, eight steals, 25 runs and 30 RBI.
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