Salvador Perez Injury: Exits with injury

Perez was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Mariners due to a laceration under his left eye.

Not much is known regarding the severity of Perez's injury, but the Royals are going to continue monitoring his eye, and there's a good chance he'll be held out of action for a game or two. In the meantime, Freddy Fermin and Luke Maile should get more looks behind the dish.