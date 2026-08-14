Salvador Perez headshot

Salvador Perez Injury: Remaining out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Perez (elbow) isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

Perez departed Wednesday's game due to an elbow injury and will now officially miss a start as he takes more time off to recover. Carter Jensen will start behind the plate while Perez sits, and Josh Rojas will serve as the Royals' designated hitter.

Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals
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