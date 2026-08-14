Salvador Perez Injury: Remaining out Friday
Perez (elbow) isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Perez departed Wednesday's game due to an elbow injury and will now officially miss a start as he takes more time off to recover. Carter Jensen will start behind the plate while Perez sits, and Josh Rojas will serve as the Royals' designated hitter.
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