Salvador Perez News: Back in starting nine
Perez (elbow) will serve as the Royals' designated hitter and bat fourth Saturday against the Angels.
Perez sat out Friday's contest to recover from an elbow issue he picked up Wednesday, but he now seems to be feeling well enough to return to action. The veteran backstop has recorded a hit in all but two of the games he's played this month but still carries just a .628 OPS in August.
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