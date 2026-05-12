Salvador Perez News: Blasts sixth homer
Perez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the White Sox.
Perez crushed an outside sinker from Erick Fedde over the right-field fence for a solo homer to give the Royals an early 2-0 lead in the first frame, though Kansas City was unable to hold on in a disappointing defeat. The veteran backstop has long staved off Father Time, but he has shown notable decline offensively so far in 2026. Through 40 games, the 36-year-old is slashing .197/.238/.344 with six homers, five doubles, 18 RBI and 15 runs. Tuesday snapped a four-game hitless streak for Perez, who will look to build on the performance and heat up at the plate moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Salvador Perez See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Identifying Early Season Breakouts and Busts with Earned Auction Value21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Salvador Perez See More