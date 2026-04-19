Salvador Perez headshot

Salvador Perez News: Could see more DH time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 8:42am

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said prior to Sunday's game against the Yankees that Perez could see more of his starts at designated hitter over the next few days since the veteran backstop has been dealing with a sore hip of late, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Perez will be in the lineup at DH for the series finale Sunday, one day after he received his first day off of the season in what Quatraro termed as a "mental breather." Though Perez suggested in a post on social media Saturday that he didn't agree with Quatraro's assessment, the skipper said that the two talked Sunday and have put any potential discord behind them. Perez appears set to get a break from catching for the next few games but should remain a near-everyday player for the Royals, despite getting off to a rough start to the season. Over 81 plate appearances, the 36-year-old is currently sitting on a .517 OPS, which would be the lowest mark of his career by 175 points.

Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals
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