Salvador Perez News: Five hits, four doubles Thursday

Perez went 5-for-8 with four doubles, four RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

Perez powered the Royals' offense in Thursday's doubleheader sweep, opening the scoring in the matinee with a two-run double in the first inning before adding three hits and two more RBI in the nightcap. It's an encouraging effort from the 34-year-old Perez, who'd gone just 2-for-20 in five games coming into Thursday. He's now slashing .220/.271/.360 with two homers, 14 RBI and eight runs scored through 108 plate appearances this season.