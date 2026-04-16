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Salvador Perez News: Goes deep vs. Tigers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 10:56pm

Perez went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Thursday's 10-9 loss to the Tigers.

Perez delivered in a big way, blasting a three-run homer in the seventh inning off Tyler Holton to extend Kansas City's lead. The blast was his third of the season and highlighted a much-needed offensive breakout. Entering Thursday, Perez was slashing .149/.208/.269 with 2 homers 2 rbi and 4:13 BB:K across 72 plate appearances, making this performance an encouraging sign for the 35-year-old catcher.

Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals
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