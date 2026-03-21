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Salvador Perez News: Homers in return from WBC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Perez started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's Cactus League loss to the Giants.

Perez opened the scoring, blasting an Adrian Houser sinker to the opposite field for a two-run homer in the first inning. Friday marked the veteran backstop's first Cactus League appearance since winning the World Baseball Classic with Venezuela, though he went just 4-for-22 with an RBI across five WBC games. Coming off a 2025 campaign in which he slashed .236/.284/.446 with 35 doubles, 30 homers and 100 RBI in 155 contests, Perez will have to battle Father Time entering his age-36 season, though there's no question his power remains intact. With Carter Jensen in the fold and set for his first full big-league season, Perez figures to split time between catcher and designated hitter, with occasional starts at first base also a possibility.

Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals
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