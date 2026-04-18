Salvador Perez headshot

Salvador Perez News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Perez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Perez will catch a breather Saturday after going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Friday's series opener. Carter Jensen will handle catching duties for the Royals instead while Isaac Collins starts as the DH and Lane Thomas patrols left field.

Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals
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