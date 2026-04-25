Salvador Perez News: Launches homer Saturday
Perez went 3-for-5 with a home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's win over the Angels.
Perez launched his fourth homer of the season with a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the second inning, and he later plated a run with an RBI single in the following frame, scoring Bobby Witt. Despite Saturday's strong outing, the backstop continues to have an underwhelming season, owning a .186 average with a .555 OPS through 108 plate appearances.
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