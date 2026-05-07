Salvador Perez News: Limited to DH due to sore hip
Perez remains limited to designated-hitter duty due to hip soreness, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.
The hip issue first popped up for Perez a few weeks ago. Just three of his last 15 starts have come at catcher, and he's making a sixth straight start at DH on Thursday. Royals manager Matt Quatraro indicated Thursday that Perez is unlikely to return to catching this weekend. Carter Jensen will continue to start behind the plate while Perez recuperates.
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