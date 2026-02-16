Salvador Perez News: Looks healthy for spring

Perez (thumb) took live batting practice during Monday's full-squad workout, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Perez had previously injured his thumb during the offseason while playing in the Venezuelan Winter League, but he looks to have made a full recovery prior to reporting to camp last week. The 35-year-old Perez heads into the upcoming campaign with considerable tread on his tires after logging at least 140 starts in four of the past five seasons. However, the Royals made more of an effort to keep him fresh last season by limiting him to 89 starts at catcher, with his other 66 coming at either designated hitter or first base. With young catcher Carter Jensen expected get a full-time look in the majors in 2026, the Royals should be able to continue managing Perez's workload behind the dish while still keeping his bat in the lineup on a near-everyday basis.