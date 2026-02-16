Salvador Perez headshot

Salvador Perez News: Looks healthy for spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 11:58am

Perez (thumb) took live batting practice during Monday's full-squad workout, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Perez had previously injured his thumb during the offseason while playing in the Venezuelan Winter League, but he looks to have made a full recovery prior to reporting to camp last week. The 35-year-old Perez heads into the upcoming campaign with considerable tread on his tires after logging at least 140 starts in four of the past five seasons. However, the Royals made more of an effort to keep him fresh last season by limiting him to 89 starts at catcher, with his other 66 coming at either designated hitter or first base. With young catcher Carter Jensen expected get a full-time look in the majors in 2026, the Royals should be able to continue managing Perez's workload behind the dish while still keeping his bat in the lineup on a near-everyday basis.

Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Salvador Perez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Salvador Perez See More
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Catcher
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Catcher
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
12 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
19 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
24 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
25 days ago