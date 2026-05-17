Salvador Perez News: Productive in win

Perez went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a second RBI in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Cardinals.

Perez drove in the opening run with a first-inning sacrifice fly before adding a bit more oomph to hit a solo shot in the fourth. The catcher has two homers among seven hits over his last six games, a span in which he's batting .292 with four strikeouts. He's back above the Mendoza Line now, batting .205 with a .595 OPS, seven homers, 20 RBI, 17 runs scored and five doubles over 45 contests.