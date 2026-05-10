Salvador Perez News: Receiving evening off

Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Perez hasn't started a game behind the plate since May 1 while he's been managing a sore hip, but he's remained in the everyday lineup at designated hitter or first base. He doesn't seem to be dealing with any sort of setback, but Perez will get a break for the series finale after going hitless in 13 at-bats over his last four starts. Carter Jensen will handle DH duties Sunday.