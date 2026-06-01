Salvador Perez News: Receiving rare night off

Perez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Perez will head to the bench for just the third time all season, breaking a streak of 18 consecutive starts for the 35-year-old backstop. The night off comes while Perez has fallen into another offensive lull. Over his last five starts, Perez went 2-for-18 with a 1:4 BB:K to bring his OPS down to a career-low .615 on the season.