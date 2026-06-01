Salvador Perez headshot

Salvador Perez News: Receiving rare night off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Perez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Perez will head to the bench for just the third time all season, breaking a streak of 18 consecutive starts for the 35-year-old backstop. The night off comes while Perez has fallen into another offensive lull. Over his last five starts, Perez went 2-for-18 with a 1:4 BB:K to bring his OPS down to a career-low .615 on the season.

Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals
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