Salvador Perez News: Rejoining lineup Friday

Perez (eye) is starting behind the plate and batting cleanup in Friday's Cactus League game against the Angels.

The veteran catcher departed Wednesday's spring game due to a laceration under his left eye but will return to action after sitting out just one game. After posting a .786 OPS with 27 homers during the regular season last year, Perez has gone just 2-for-11 through five Cactus League games.