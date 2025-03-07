Fantasy Baseball
Salvador Perez headshot

Salvador Perez News: Rejoining lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Perez (eye) is starting behind the plate and batting cleanup in Friday's Cactus League game against the Angels.

The veteran catcher departed Wednesday's spring game due to a laceration under his left eye but will return to action after sitting out just one game. After posting a .786 OPS with 27 homers during the regular season last year, Perez has gone just 2-for-11 through five Cactus League games.

