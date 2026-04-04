Salvador Perez News: Smacks solo homer in nightcap
Perez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Saturday's Game 2 win over Milwaukee.
The homer was Perez's second of the young season, and he also drew a season-high two walks. He also started Game 1 and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. The veteran backstop has hit safely in six of his first eight games, though he's without any multi-hit efforts to this point. Perez has hit cleanup in each of Kansas City's first eight contests, so he should have plenty of RBI chances moving ahead.
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