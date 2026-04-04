Salvador Perez headshot

Salvador Perez News: Smacks solo homer in nightcap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 10:13pm

Perez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Saturday's Game 2 win over Milwaukee.

The homer was Perez's second of the young season, and he also drew a season-high two walks. He also started Game 1 and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. The veteran backstop has hit safely in six of his first eight games, though he's without any multi-hit efforts to this point. Perez has hit cleanup in each of Kansas City's first eight contests, so he should have plenty of RBI chances moving ahead.

Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Salvador Perez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Salvador Perez See More
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 1: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 1: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
10 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago