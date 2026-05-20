Salvador Perez headshot

Salvador Perez News: Swats eighth homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 9:07pm

Perez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Perez got the scoring started by taking lefty Connelly Early deep on a 94 mph fastball in the bottom of the first inning. He later singled in the sixth and eighth innings, giving Perez his third three-hit game of the season. After seeing his average dip below the Mendoza Line with an 0-for-5 start to the series against the Red Sox, Perez is now slashing .211/.259/.368 with eight home runs, 21 RBI, 18 runs scored and a 9:42 BB:K across 201 plate appearances this season. After being in the 91st percentile with a 14.8 percent barrel rate last season, Perez is barreling just 8.5 percent of his batted balls in 2026. He's also experienced sharp declines in his hard-hit rate and bat speed at 36 years old.

Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Salvador Perez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Salvador Perez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago
MLB Barometer: Identifying Early Season Breakouts and Busts with Earned Auction Value
MLB
MLB Barometer: Identifying Early Season Breakouts and Busts with Earned Auction Value
Author Image
Dan Marcus
28 days ago