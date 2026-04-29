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Salvador Perez News: Tallies fifth homer Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Perez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Perez opened the scoring for the Royals with a solo blast off Hogan Harris in the sixth inning to tie the game at one apiece. After a slow start to the season, the veteran backstop has begun to heat up, going 6-for-15 (.400) with two homers and four RBI across his past three appearances. Overall, Perez owns a .196 batting average and .586 OPS with five homers, three doubles, 10 RBI and 10 runs through 28 games.

Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals
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