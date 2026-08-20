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Salvador Perez News: Tallies three hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Perez went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

Perez notched his first three-hit effort of the second half, driving in a run on a single in the fourth inning. The veteran hasn't hit for much power recently, but he's batting .250 with 11 RBI through 16 August contests. On the season, he's slashing .219/.265/.368 with 16 homers, 56 RBI and 43 runs scored across 497 plate appearances.

Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals
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