Salvador Perez News: Tallies three hits in win

Perez went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

Perez notched his first three-hit effort of the second half, driving in a run on a single in the fourth inning. The veteran hasn't hit for much power recently, but he's batting .250 with 11 RBI through 16 August contests. On the season, he's slashing .219/.265/.368 with 16 homers, 56 RBI and 43 runs scored across 497 plate appearances.