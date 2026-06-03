Sam Aldegheri headshot

Sam Aldegheri News: Back in minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

The Angels optioned Aldegheri to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

After pitching 5.1 shutout innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's contest, Aldegheri will head back to Triple-A to make room for Shaun Anderson, who was selected to the active roster in a corresponding move. Aldegheri now owns a 2.45 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through 11 innings in the majors and could be a candidate for a spot start with the Halos later this year.

Sam Aldegheri
Los Angeles Angels
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