Sam Aldegheri News: Back in minors
The Angels optioned Aldegheri to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
After pitching 5.1 shutout innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's contest, Aldegheri will head back to Triple-A to make room for Shaun Anderson, who was selected to the active roster in a corresponding move. Aldegheri now owns a 2.45 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through 11 innings in the majors and could be a candidate for a spot start with the Halos later this year.
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