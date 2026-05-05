Sam Aldegheri headshot

Sam Aldegheri News: Drawing start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Aldegheri will start Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Aldegheri was just recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, and he will grab the rotation spot vacated by the injured Yusei Kikuchi (shoulder). The left-handed Aldegheri made one relief appearance for the Halos earlier this season, yielding one run while striking out two over 1.2 innings. He holds a 7.77 ERA and 23:13 K:BB over 24.1 frames with Salt Lake this season.

Sam Aldegheri
Los Angeles Angels
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