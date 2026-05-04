Sam Aldegheri News: Recalled by Halos

The Angels recalled Aldegheri from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Monday marks the second time this season that Aldegheri has been called up to the majors. His lone outing with the Angels this season was April 16 against the Yankees, when he allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two across 1.2 innings, though he was credited with the win for that contest. He'll replace Nick Sandlin on the 26-man roster, the latter of whom was optioned to Salt Lake in a corresponding move.