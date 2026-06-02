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Sam Aldegheri News: Recalled from Salt Lake

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Angels recalled Aldegheri from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old southpaw will return to the majors to give the Angels another fresh arm in the bullpen, replacing Jose Fermin. Aldegheri has given up three earned runs in 5.2 innings with the Halos this season but has struggled considerably in the minors, posting a 7.24 ERA and 1.72 WHIP through 46 frames at Salt Lake. He'll likely be limited to low-leverage work as long as he's with the big club.

Sam Aldegheri
Los Angeles Angels
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