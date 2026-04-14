Sam Aldegheri News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Angels recalled Aldegheri from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Aldegheri has been roughed up for 16 runs with an 11:10 K:BB over 13.1 innings in his first three starts with Salt Lake. The lefty is on four days' rest, however, so he will give the Halos some much-needed length in the bullpen.
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