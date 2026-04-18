Sam Aldegheri News: Sent back to Triple-A
The Angels optioned Aldegheri to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Aldegheri made his season debut Thursday against the Yankees and gave up one earned run on a solo homer in 1.2 innings. He'll now rejoin the rotation at Triple-A Salt Lake and be replaced on the big-league roster by Walbert Urena.
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