Sam Aldegheri News: Yields two runs in short start

Aldegheri allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over four innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Tuesday. He didn't strike out any batters.

Aldegheri was summoned from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday and was tabbed to start one day later. The southpaw had a rough first inning, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks before retiring a batter, but he settled down thereafter and didn't allow Chicago to score over the remainder of his outing. However, Aldegheri was pulled after just four frames and 69 pitches despite the fact that he had thrown six innings and 97 pitches in his most recent minor-league start last Tuesday. Yusei Kikuchi (shoulder) landed on the IL on Tuesday, so there's at least a temporary opening in the Angels' rotation, which could mean that Aldegheri will get additional starts moving forward.