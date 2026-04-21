Sam Antonacci headshot

Sam Antonacci News: Collects inside-the-park homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Antonacci went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple and three total RBI in an 11-5 win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Antonacci's first major-league homer was certainly out of the ordinary, as he laced a ball down the third-base line that appeared to touch the ball person, causing Arizona's left fielder to come to a halt. The ball remained in play, and Antonacci circled the bases, crossing home plate easily. This was easily the most productive game of his young career, as Antonacci came into Tuesday slashing .125/.300/.125 with no extra-base hits or RBI over his first five big-league contests.

Sam Antonacci
Chicago White Sox
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