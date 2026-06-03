Sam Antonacci News: Erupts for four hits Wednesday
Antonacci went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Twins.
The rookie leadoff hitter actually reached base six times in the rout, as he was hit by a pitch in his final plate appearance. Antonacci has three multi-hit performances in the last eight games, boosting his slash line on the season to .291/.383/.391 with one homer, eight steals, 14 RBI and 27 runs over 45 contests since he was called up in mid-April.
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