Sam Antonacci News: Gets aboard three times

Antonacci went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Antonacci had gone 0-for-7 over his previous two games. He's picked up a pair of steals in August and is up to 16 thefts on 23 attempts this season. He's hitting .273 with a .768 OPS, eight home runs, 36 RBI, 64 runs scored, 18 doubles and two triples over 105 contests in his first big-league season.