Sam Antonacci News: Idle against lefty
Antonacci is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Antonacci will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitter Colson Montgomery while southpaw MacKenzie Gore takes the hill for Texas. Tristan Peters will receive the starting nod in left field while Antonacci rests.
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