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Sam Antonacci News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Antonacci is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Antonacci will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitter Colson Montgomery while southpaw MacKenzie Gore takes the hill for Texas. Tristan Peters will receive the starting nod in left field while Antonacci rests.

Sam Antonacci
Chicago White Sox
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