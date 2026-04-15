Sam Antonacci News: On base twice in debut
Antonacci went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday against the Rays.
Antonacci had his contract selected Wednesday and hit fifth in the White Sox's order while playing second base. He led off the second inning with a single to record his first big-league hit, and he similarly began the ninth inning with a walk to begin a rally. Antonacci should remain a consistent presence in lineup, though he'll primarily play in left field.
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