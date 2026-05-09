Sam Antonacci News: Piling up multi-hit games

Antonacci went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI on Friday against the Mariners.

Antonacci contributed to the White Sox's rally in the third inning, singling in a run before also coming around to score. He singled four frames later to record his fourth multi-hit effort in his last seven games. In that span, Antonacci has hit .360 with three RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base.