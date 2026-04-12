Sam Antonacci News: Promotion not locked in

The White Sox have discussed the option of calling up Antonacci from Triple-A Charlotte, but the team has "nothing in motion as of yet" in terms of promoting him, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Multiple sources reported Saturday that the White Sox were planning to select Antonacci's contract ahead of their three-game home series versus the Rays that begins Tuesday, but Levine relays that the organization has merely considered a promotion for the 23-year-old at this stage. Even if he isn't in line to get called up during the upcoming week, Antonacci likely won't have to wait much longer before making his big-league debut. He's gotten off to a sizzling start through his first 13 games with Charlotte, slashing .289/.484/.444 with two home runs and five steals while striking out just seven times in 63 plate appearances.