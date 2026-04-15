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Sam Antonacci News: Receives call to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 11:35am

The White Sox selected Antonacci's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

The White Sox had sent some mixed signals over the weekend regarding whether or not Antonacci would be in line for a promotion to the majors, but after further deliberation, the organization has elected to move the 23-year-old up to the big-league squad. Antonacci forced the White Sox's hand after a red-hot start to the season at Triple-A Charlotte, with whom he produced a .313/.500/.479 slash line, two home runs and five stolen bases while striking out in just 11.9 percent of his 67 plate appearances. Though Antonacci should get the chance to play regularly against right-handed pitching, it's unclear if he'll have a home at any one position or fill more of a super-utility role. He's seen the bulk of his starts in left field this season but has also received reps at all four infield spots since entering the professional ranks in 2024.

Sam Antonacci
Chicago White Sox
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