Sam Antonacci headshot

Sam Antonacci News: Receiving afternoon off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Antonacci is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

After a string of eight consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Benintendi will get a break for Sunday's day game while the Giants send lefty Robbie Ray to the mound. Second baseman Chase Meidroth will step in for Antonacci as the White Sox's leadoff hitter.

Sam Antonacci
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Antonacci See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Antonacci See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago