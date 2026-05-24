Sam Antonacci News: Receiving afternoon off
Antonacci is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
After a string of eight consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Benintendi will get a break for Sunday's day game while the Giants send lefty Robbie Ray to the mound. Second baseman Chase Meidroth will step in for Antonacci as the White Sox's leadoff hitter.
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