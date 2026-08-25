Sam Antonacci headshot

Sam Antonacci News: Scores three times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Antonacci went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Rangers.

Antonacci stuffed the stat sheet, and he led off the game with a double before coming around to score. Four frames later, he tripled in a run to account for his first extra-base hit in his last nine starts. Antonacci went just 3-for-29 in that span, so this was a needed performance to break out of the brief slump.

Sam Antonacci
Chicago White Sox
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