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Sam Antonacci News: Scores twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Antonacci went 2-for-4 with two runs scored Saturday against the Cubs.

Antonacci led the first and fifth innings with a single and came around to score each time. He has led off 10 straight games against right-handed pitching, and he's hit .300 with nine runs scored and three stolen bases in that span. After a slow start to his big-league career, Antonacci is emerging as a strong fantasy contributor in batting average, runs scored and stolen bases.

Sam Antonacci
Chicago White Sox
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