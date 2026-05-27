Sam Antonacci News: Season-high three hits Wednesday
Antonacci went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as well as two runs scored Wednesday against the Twins.
Antonacci got his first ever three-hit game Wednesday, tallying three singles that drove in two runs in the second and a run in the fifth. The 23-year-old also now has 22 runs scored through 38 games. The rookie has continued an impressive season of getting on base, where his OBP is now .389 and his average is .287, while batting primarily leadoff.
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