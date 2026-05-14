Sam Antonacci headshot

Sam Antonacci News: Sitting against left-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Antonacci is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

The left-handed-hitting Antonacci batted ninth the last two times the White Sox faced a lefty, but he'll be out of the lineup altogether for this one as the Royals send southpaw Kris Bubic to the bump. Randal Grichuk is in left field and batting cleanup for Chicago.

Sam Antonacci
Chicago White Sox
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